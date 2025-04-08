Sun shines on Countryside Lincs 2025

The event introduced thrilling new attractions, including performances by Britain's Got Talent finalists - The Trickstars and an expanded Equine Display Area, delighting attendees of all ages.

Families were met upon arrival with all the agricultural machinery on site from tractors to combines, as in previous years the pedal tractors were a huge hit.

The Sports Zone was another area that brought joy with rugby, wall climbing and much more.

The newly introduced Equine Display Area featured presentations from Cleethorpes and Grimsby Riding for the Disabled and The Pony Club, offering insights into equestrian disciplines and inclusive riding programmes.​ Children enjoyed developing their bushcraft skills and fostering a deeper connection with nature through hands-on outdoor experiences.

Children had the opportunity to meet Tinkerbell the Mini Pony, that brought smiles to many young faces. The NCPA Spring Pony Show also took place, providing a platform for showcasing a variety of pony breeds and talents.​ The alpacas were walked and let their fun personalities shine.

The EPIC and EXO Centres buzzed with activity as families participated in free interactive workshops. Children engaged in cookery sessions, learning to prepare simple dishes, while traditional craft activities such as spinning and weaving offered hands-on experiences that connected participants with Lincolnshire's artisanal heritage.​

Charlotte Powell, CEO of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, said: “It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying the sunshine and getting stuck in with all things countryside. Countryside Lincs is all about inspiring the next generation to understand where their food comes from and to create a lasting connection with our brilliant rural way of life – and this event truly brought that to life.”

Livestock displays and animal handling sessions allowed attendees to get up close with farm animals, giving a deeper understanding of agriculture and livestock farming.

Over 500 Lincolnshire Show rosettes were handed out to visitors to help promote the 140th Lincolnshire Show on June 18 and 19.

Hosted by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, Countryside Lincs aims to educate and inspire about the origins of food and the importance of the countryside.

1 . East Lincs Basset Hounds parade in the Countryside Ring East Lincs Basset Hounds parade in the Countryside Ring. Photos: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

2 . Storytelling with Rhubarb Theatre Storytelling with Rhubarb Theatre Photo: David Dawson

3 . Pauline Johnson of The Longwool Sheep Breeders Association Pauline Johnson of The Longwool Sheep Breeders Association Photo: David Dawson