Tractor man Sam's annual convoy raises thousands to boost wellbeing of farmers

A disabled man’s passion for tractors, combined with a mission to help charities, has resulted in another successful fundraising event in the Alford area.

Sam Brown, 27, who has cerebral palsy and is a full-time wheelchair-user, has organised tractor runs from Farmer Brown’s ice-cream shop at Woodrow Farm on Sutton Road, Huttoft for the last 12 years.

Last year, 96 tractors took part and raised a staggering total of £10,200 for St Barnabas Hospice. And on Sunday, the latest Farmer Brown’s Tractor Run attracted 136 vehicles, all determined to boost the coffers of the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN) and aid the wellbeing of beleaguered local farmers.

About £9,000 has already been raised, but donations are still coming in and will be accepted until the end of the month.

Posting on Facebook, proud Sam said: “When I had the idea of running a charity tractor run 12 years ago, with the help of friends and family, the first one had 13 tractors.

“Fast forward to 2025, my ambition was to hit the 100 tractors-mark. But we didn’t just hit 100, we smashed it, so a big thankyou to all who attended with their tractors.

“A huge thankyou also to all of our helpers who volunteer their time to allow the event to run as well as it does and make it a success.

"I never set a fundraising target, but I always like to think we will equal or beat the previous year. I thought it would be a tall order this time but, given the current figure, I think we can dream!”

The tractors weave between the wind turbines on Sunday's route.

The convoy set off from Farmer Brown’s at 10 am and followed a circular 20-mile (32-kilometre) route through the Lincolnshire countryside, arriving back at the ice-cream and coffee shop at about 1 pm.

The route took the tractors through several farms and rural villages such as Thorpe, Strubby, Beesby and Hannah.

The tractor drivers paid to join in and as well as donations through a Just Giving page online, a raffle was held, offering lots of prizes.

The LRSN is a charity that helps the county’s rural and agricultural workers, many of whom live in isolated locations and experience problems with their physical and mental wellbeing.

The cheque presentation at Farmer Brown's ice-cream and coffee shop in Huttoft after last year's tractor run, which raised £10,200 for St Barnabas Hospice.

Indeed the charity reports that its confidential helpline has seen a vast increase in calls this year after the government’s controversial changes to inheritance tax rules.

Sam said: “I felt the LRSN was a fitting choice of charity for this year, given the current situation farmers find themselves in.

"The farming community plays a big part in making this event a success, so it feels right to be supporting them when they need it.”

One farmer, Andrew Jacklin, told the BBC: “You spend a lot of time on your own, and you can worry about things.

"It’s s important to come to events like this. They bring us together so we can talk and share our troubles and joys. And the tractors are the glue that holds us all together.”

Supporters of the tractor run were so grateful for Sam’s efforts this year that one of them, businessman Simon Kitchen, dedicated a poem to him. The first and last verses read:

"There’s a lad called Sam Brown, with a heart full of cheer,

Whose passion for tractors grows year after year.

On Farmer Brown’s run, he stands tall and true,

With a smile on his face in all that he’ll do.

For tractors are his passion, his joy and his pride,

A bond everlasting, forever tied.

So here’s to Sam Brown, whose heart’s always true.

May the engines keep roaring and dreams all come through.”