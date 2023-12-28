Tractor run raises cash for two farming charities

Young farmers travelled from across Lincolnshire to join in a tractor run in aid of two agricultural charities.

The popular third annual event is organised by Harmston Young Farmers Club and this year saw 50 tractors join the cavalcade, with entry fees and donations going to two charities.

Forage Aid helps farmers whose feed or bedding supply has been disrupted by extreme weather by delivering donations of both from farmers elsewhere in the country. Nunny’s Farm, a community project near Grimsby, helps volunteer adults and children build confidence, social skills and gives sensory experience and fresh air by helping out on the farm with the animals.

Tractor drivers came from as far as Candlesby, Horncastle, Bourne, Baumber, Bardney, Sturton by Stow and Stapleford to join in , as well as many local young farmers and many families travelled to watch them pass by along the route.

Harmston club chairman Ana Clifton said it went really well and they have so far raised just over £3,000.

She said: “They are both agricultural based charities.

"We managed to pull it off and everyone puts a big effort in. There has been lots of good feedback and positive comments and families from other villages came out to watch along the route.”

Setting off on Wednesday (December 27) from R. Wray’s farm at Boothby Graffoe, the decorated convoy headed through Metheringham, Nocton, Potterhanworth, Branston, Bracebridge Heath, Waddington, Harmston and Navenby.

Entry was £10 per driver and £5 per passenger. There were burgers and a raffle at the end for the tractor drivers and passengers only, with proceeds from both going towards the two chosen causes.

Ana thanked everyone for their support. “The tractors were all decorated in Christmas decorations and looked great lighting up the streets.”

The co-founder of Forage Aid, Andrew W ard, who farms at Leadenham was there too and there was a prize awarded to Charles Tagg for the best decorated tractor judged by the farmer who hosted the event and the county chairman of Young Farmers Clubs.

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/HarmstonTractorRun23

