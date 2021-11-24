All set for first NK Community Lottery draw

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210109-134349001

Tickets been on sale since November 2 for North Kesteven District Council’s lottery, which is designed to give a financial boost to local good causes in the district.

The first draw takes place on the evening of Saturday December 4, with 363 tickets said to have already been sold up to last week.

For just £1 a ticket you will be in with a chance of winning a £25,000 jackpot and you can even select the good cause to benefit from your ticket purchase – there are 26 so far to choose from and they stand to gain at least half of the money spent on ticket sales. Another 10p will go to other local causes, 20p going to the prize fund and 20p covering costs.

A coaching session at Sleaford Tennis Club - set to benefit from the NK LOttery draw. EMN-211123-153908001

The winning number will be taken from the Australian ‘Super 66’ lottery draw and will be a six-digit number. As well as the top prize, NK Community Lottery players can win £2,000 for matching five out of six numbers, £250 for four numbers, £25 for three numbers and get three extra lottery tickets to matching just two numbers.

Results will be posted on the website www.nklottery.co.uk, Facebook and Twitter pages. Winners will be advised directly.

Council Leader Coun Richard Wright said: “Tickets for our new community lottery have been on sale for two weeks, and the support from local people has been fantastic. Some of our good causes have already met their initial fundraising goals and extended them, so the positive impact of players taking part is already being felt.

“Another ten groups have joined the lottery’s list of beneficiaries too, so there are even more causes boosting their fundraising through the North Kesteven Lottery. More are still welcome and we’d encourage any groups or charities to get in touch.

The Sleaford Tennis Club is looking to fund new LED floodlighting for their courts with the money raised from the NK Lottery. EMN-211123-153856001

“This is a brilliant opportunity to raise funds for worthy causes, and have a chance to win prizes up to £25,000 at the same time. It’s a win-win all round. Get your tickets by 11.59pm on Friday December 3, ahead of the first draw which takes place on Saturday December 4.”

NKDC chief executive Ian Fytche said: “It’s just the kind of good news needed at the moment, especially for the community groups in our area working their hardest to continue their endeavours and looking for the funding and support they need in return. Every ticket purchased is a direct way to thank them for all they do and bolster their work.

“There is also still space for any interested local charities, clubs and groups to register their interest.”

To be eligible, good causes will need to operate within North Kesteven and be a charity, group with a constitution or set of rules, or a community interest company. Enquiries should go to [email protected]

Treasurer of Sleaford Tennis Club Julie Leighton said: “We are very excited about the new community lottery. The chance for people to win cash prizes at the same time as supporting local facilities is a win/win situation.

“Public support for our work is very important to us. We are a Community Amateur Sports Club which means we are a not for profit organisation. All of our income is spent on improving the provision of tennis in Sleaford and the surrounding area. We welcome everyone to our facility and we endeavour to keep our courts and pavilion in the best condition. With public support we can ensure that we have equipment available such as rackets, balls and nets for both juniors and adults to offer everybody the chance to play tennis without having to have any expensive equipment.