The UK’s biggest dance festival, Creamfields North, is set to become bigger and better this year. The perennial festival date on any clubber’s calendar, which takes place in Cheshire across Bank Holiday Weekend, has revealed a £2m investment to the site at Daresbury Estate this year, including a brand new indoor main stage. The indoor main stage, designed to increase coverage in the event of bad weather, will allow 30,000 festival revellers to catch some of this year’s headlines artists, alongside the construction of new walkways from South Car Parks to the Campsite Village, Gold, Silver, Cream and Blue Campsites to allow easier accessibility for campers. The organisers have also revealed that they’re expanding the highly sought-after Dreamfields and Pre-Pitch accommodation options on site, which consistently sell out and a new and improved water pipeline system installed across the site, improving the quantity and pressure of water for drinking points, toilets and showers Those looking to ply their trade (with consent from the organisers naturally) at the site this year can also expect a full-fibre comms system into campsite areas and village to improve connectivity for traders delivering a faster service. Plus, those who have experienced trouble driving onto the car park on the Daresbury Estate grounds during the festival can expect a new wheel wash system for site vehicles to improve road surfaces and alleviate traffic congestion. Alongside the announcement of the investments to this year’s event, Creamfields North have also released a list of times for revellers to learn what time they can arrive at the campsite at Daresbury Estate, what time day ticket revellers should arrive, what time the gates to the main arena, and the all-important last entry onto the grounds this year each day. All times are correct as of writing and come directly from Creamfields North 2024 organisers. Though set times have yet to be announced, Creamfields North 2024 have advised the following artists have been confirmed to perform at the following stages. Cream Rong Cream Terrace Nation Hospitality ARC New Indoor Main Stage Steel Yard Runway Presented by SHEIN hosted by Paradise Misfit Andy C presents One 7 Four Hosted by Tonn Piper \u0026 Dreps Teletech Girls Don’t Sync Takeover Pepsi Max Hospitality Hosted by The Garden Party ARC New Indoor Main Stage Steel Yard Runway Presented by SHEIN hosted by Trick Sub_Aural XXL Warehouse Goodgreef Xtra-Hard Pepsi Max presents RONG Hospitality Hosted by The Garden Party ARC New Indoor Main Stage Steel Yard Runway Presented by SHEIN Fatboy Slim Loves Teletech Our House Full On Pepsi Max Hospitality Hosted by The Garden Party We took a look on Ticketmaster UK earlier this morning and were able to find camping tickets still available, along with a clutch of day tickets to Creamfields North 2024 - but they are going very quickly we’ve been warned. To take a look at what options are still available, you can head over to Ticketmaster and take a look at what options suit your Bank Holiday weekend 2024. \nWho are you looking forward to seeing at Creamfields North 2024, or have you any memories of the bygone era of the “superclub,” “clubland” and those hedonistic days at Manumission or Gatecrasher? We’d love to hear from you - comment below or email Benjamin.Jackson@nationalworld.com with your best clubland memories.