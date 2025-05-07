12-year-old Maya makes history at Royal Academy Young Artists Summer Exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local prodigy becomes one of the youngest artists ever selected for prestigious show In a remarkable achievement that has delighted the local art community, Haven High pupil,12-year-old Maya Ribeiro Dos Santos has been selected to exhibit her work at the Royal Academy of Art's prestigious Young Artists Summer Exhibition.

Her painting, a vibrant self-portrait depicting herself in traditional Brazilian national costume, was chosen from among more than 23,000 entries submitted by artists across the country.

The Royal Academy's Summer Exhibition, known for showcasing works from established artists alongside emerging talents, features artists as young as Maja. Her selection represents not only her extraordinary artistic ability but also her unique cultural perspective. "I wanted to show both sides of who I am," Maya explained in an interview. "My Brazilian heritage is very important to me, and I love the colours and patterns of our traditional clothing."

Maya's painting incorporates vibrant yellows and oranges of the Brazilian Baia culture, with intricate details highlighting the traditional embroidery and ornate elements of her costume. Art critics have praised the work for its technical skill, emotional depth, and cultural authenticity—remarkable qualities in an artist of any age.

Maya with her self portrait depicting herself in a traditional Brazilian costume.

Her art teacher, Mr Parker, who encouraged Maya to submit her work, described her as "a once-in-a-generation talent with extraordinary dedication." According to her teacher, Maja spent nearly three months perfecting her submission, working through every lunchtime and staying after school to work on the details.

The young artist's parents, who immigrated from Brazil and Lithuania before Maja was born, expressed overwhelming pride in their daughter's accomplishment. "We always knew she had a special gift, but to be recognised at this level—exhibiting with professional artists—it's beyond our dreams," her mother said.

Maya will attend the exhibition's opening night next month, where her work will hang alongside pieces from some of the country's most celebrated artists.

When asked about her future plans, Maya shared that she hopes to continue developing her artistic skills while exploring other cultural themes. "I want to tell stories through my art that help people understand different cultures," she said.

The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition opens to the public on June 10th and runs until August 18th.