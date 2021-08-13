200 underprivileged children treated to fun day at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells

Underprivileged children from Nottingham were treated to a free day out at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells.

Fantasy Island joined up with the charity, The Toy Company, to organise the trip to the seaside for the children from the Nottingham area.

The aim was to raise community spirits following the cancellation of last month’s popular Nottingham Beach event.

The generous initiative featured a chauffeured coach ride for the 200 local children, which were filled with sweet treats and juices for them to enjoy, as well as a free meal and drink at Fantasy Island.

All the fun of the fair for children from Nottingham.

Sarah, one of the children who visited said: "Today has been amazing! My favourite part of the day was making new friends and getting to go on all the tall and fast rides at Fantasy Island.”

With over 30 outdoor and indoor rides at Fantasy Island, owned by the Mellors Group, the day created memories galore for the group of little ones. The children also got to catch a glimpse of the seaside, which is a stone throw away from Fantasy Island, something many of the children had never seen before.

Speaking of the charitable day out, James Mellors Snr, owner of Mellors Group, said: “As our annual Nottingham Beach event was sadly cancelled last month, it was great to bring residents from the area to the seaside.

“As a family-run entertainment company, our biggest motivator is bringing happiness to children’s faces and providing them with amazing memories, but we understand this isn’t easy for families from less fortunate areas, so we wanted to gift them with a special day.

The Toy Company charity brought children from Nottingham to Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells.

“I was honoured to meet all the visitors before they departed to Fantasy Island, and I personally stocked the coaches up with treats to make the journey even more enjoyable!”

Nottingham based charity, The Toy Library, believes that every child benefits from belonging to a family and every family benefits from belonging to a community. The charities’ main purpose is to work alongside and support children, families, and communities to develop, grow and thrive together through play.

The day was to make up for the cancellation of Nottingham Beach Day.