30mph limit to be extended in Skegness in works to access to new £14m TEC college

TEC Partnership has confirmed essential highways works have begun to create safer access to the campus in Skegness.

A 30mph limit in Skegness is to be extended in works to access the town’s new TEC college.

Skegness TEC will deliver further and higher education courses for the residents of Skegness and the surrounding communities.

The new campus, supported by a £14 million government-funded Connected Coast Town Deal, is set to make a huge impact in the community.

Once completed, the project aims to help over 1,000 residents into employment, supporting growth in the local economy and enriching the community.'

Having gained planning permission from East Lindsey District Council last year, and works continuing at the Wainfleet Road site, essential highways improvements works are proposed to complete by July 22.

The project involves the installation of a new site entrance for the forthcoming college, along with associated infrastructure improvements to ensure safe and accessible access. The key elements of the works include:

Construction of a new site entrance and Carriageway Resurfacing of A52: Creation of a new vehicular and pedestrian entrance to the college site, with new full width carriage way construction.

Extension of 30mph speed limit: Relocation and extension of the existing 30mph speed limit zone to a point beyond the college to improve road safety.

Installation of additional street lighting and signage: Provision and installation of new street lighting and appropriate road signage to enhance visibility and awareness of the new entrance and speed limit changes.

Construction of a new footpath: Development of a new pedestrian footpath connecting the main road to the college entrance.

Improvement of existing footpath: Upgrading and resurfacing the existing footpath to ensure continuous, safe, and accessible pedestrian routes.

New bus stop to improve transport links

OG Civils, led by contractors Hobson and Porter, will be carrying out these works and will implement the following traffic management arrangements throughout the duration of the works following approval from LCC Highways:

After the temporary 3-way traffic light system near the junction with McDonald's to facilitate safe access away from the area, a 2-way traffic light system equipped with automatic vehicle sensors will maintain smooth traffic flow. These works will be carried out between May 6 and July 22.

Additionally, no traffic management will be in place during bank holidays weekends, May School Holidays and on May 1 due to local elections.

Due to an element of full carriageway construction, traffic management will remain in place during evenings and weekends from June 2 until the start of the school summer holidays. All works will be completed for the start of the school summer holidays.