88% of children get first-choice secondary school in Lincolnshire

It is likely that further children will be offered a place at their first-choice school by the time they start in September

This means that of 8,818 applications, 7,771 have been successful.

Because of appeals and movement on the reserve list, it is likely that further children will be offered a place at their first-choice school by the time they start in September.

Currently 7.2% (638) have been offered a place at their second preference, with 1.3% (112) receiving a place at their third choice, resulting in around 97% of all applicants receiving one of their preferences.

The 3.4% (297) who haven't got one of their preferred schools will be offered a place at the closest school in Lincolnshire with spaces available.

Coun Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive councillor for children’s services, said: “It is good to see so many families receiving offers at their first preference school again, and this figure is likely to be even higher by September.

"It is always our intention to support parents to make the application process as easy as possible, and it is nice to see an increasing number of parents using the online parent portal to make their application and receive their offer on national offer day.”

Parents who applied using the online application system will have been emailed their offer letter today (Tuesday). Go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions and log on to the parent portal if you cannot access this email. Parents who applied by phone or paper form will have been posted their letter today (March 1), first-class.

Parents have until noon on March 29 to lodge an appeal if they are unhappy with the offered school.

If parents return the appeal form by the deadline, it will be heard before the end of the summer term. If it is received late, it will still be heard but this may be in the last week of term or even into September.