'A clear and ambitious vision for our students': Skegness Grammar School celebrates 'Good' Ofsted report

Skegness Grammar School is celebrating after being rated 'Good' by Ofsted.

It was in 2017 that the school was rated as 'Requires Improvement' highlighting senior leaders had struggled to maintain the high expectations for pupils.

Changes in leadership followed at the academy, which is part of David Ross Education Trust (DRET), and Jude Hunton joined as Principal in September 2020 in the midst of a national Covid-19 pandemic.

After a challenging year of homeschooling and new systems put in place, pupils returned to lessons in school in September, only to receive a visit from Ofsted.

However, in spite of the challenges, Ofsted judged the school to offer a 'Good' quality of education across every category, clearly demonstrating the improvements had taken place.

The report highlights that academy leaders have "a clear vision for providing a high quality of education, including having high expectations for pupils’ learning and behaviour.

"They work effectively with teaching staff and governors, with a common purpose to keep improving all aspects of the school. Staff are also working hard to ensure that pupils have an ambitious curriculum which pushes them to new heights.

"Staff are proud to work at the school, and deliver their teaching well, offering pupils opportunities to discuss and debate their learning to ensure that they remember what they have learned before moving onto new topics. They feel supported by the school’s leaders in delivering their lessons"

Although pupil attendance had been affected by Covid-19, the report notes that school leaders had done well to support pupils with high levels of anxiety, including working with external agencies, and this has led to improved attendance from these pupils.

The report continues: "Across the school pupils feel safe, and are well supported by teachers to understand risks. Leaders are well trained in safeguarding measures and understand any potential risks well, including how this could affect pupils in response to Covid-19.

"Where necessary leaders know to seek prompt support from external agencies to protect pupils, while mental health specialists provide on-site support for pupils who do require extra help.

"At Sixth Form level, the students find their work stimulating and challenging, and are supported to develop their independence and maturity.

"They play an active role in the life of the school, leading both house and charity events to develop their skills, volunteering in the local community, and are well supported to understand their next steps after the school."

Ofsted also recognised the support of DRET in supporting the school. "Trust leaders continue to play a key role in developing the curriculum to ensure it challenges pupils, while offering further training to staff to ensure they are best able to support their classes," the report states. "Trust staff who lead on governance ensure the safety and wellbeing of all who attend Skegness Grammar School.

Commenting on the success, Jude Hunton, said: “We are very pleased with this glowing Ofsted report which recognises the hard work our staff and pupils put in every single day.

"To be officially recognised as a Good school is a real achievement and I am so proud of the teachers, the support staff and our whole school community for their efforts which brought us to this point.

"We are a grammar school rooted in the community with traditional values. I am delighted that we can now show that we are officially a Good school.