A 'fantastic achievement' - Boston College achieves 100 per cent A-level pass rate for seventh year running

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston College students celebrating their results.

"This fantastic achievement is the outcome of the immense dedication and ‘team approach’ of staff and students with two years of hard work at an extremely high standard,” a spokesman for the college said. “Boston College has placed a huge focus on the wellbeing of all learners, with those studying A-levels at the heart of this as they have worked towards undertaking their first-ever round of formal examinations, after their GCSEs were cancelled during the pandemic.

"Learners have been thoroughly supported by the experienced and highly qualified A Level lecturers, and learner support services within the college with enormous commitment to getting their education well and truly back on track after such challenging times. An emphasis on helping learners to gain confidence and build a resilience mindset has been the priority – attributes that will have a positive impact on their future studies and employment.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The college is proud to see the progression routes of the learners with many progressing into Higher Education at their chosen university, whilst others are excited to move forward directly into employment and start their dream careers.”

'So happy' - Vanessa Butucel.

Among those collecting their results were Vanessa Butucel, who achieved an A* in sociology, an A* in media, and an A in law.

She said: “I am so happy with the A*, A*, A grades that I have achieved as they have secured my place at the University of Greenwich to study media and communications. I chose to study my A-levels at Boston College after my sister had a good experience here. I have really enjoyed my two years at college – the lecturers are so nice and always supportive. I discovered my natural ability and passion for media through choosing a subject I had not previously studied, and now I plan to pursue a career in the industry.”

Another Boston College success story is Alexander Draper, who achieved a B in media, a C in history and a C in biology.

Speaking of his results, he said: “I am progressing onto the Army with the plan to become a technician with the Royal Engineers. I could have taken this route with just my GCSE grades, but I chose to continue studying at A-level so that I have higher qualifications for my future. I was offered a place at a grammar school, but decided that Boston College was the place for me after visiting the open event. The atmosphere, freedom, smaller groups and more lecturer time has made it easy to learn.”

Another Boston College success story ... Alexander Draper.

Heather Marks, vice principal, said: “Every single lecturer, student and parent should feel immensely proud and celebrate their amazing achievements this year. Our students are truly remarkable – demonstrating tenacity and integrity whilst working hard to develop further skills alongside their chosen subjects, such as resilience and stamina for independent learning.”

The college notes places are still available to study A-levels, apprenticeships, university level courses, as well as vocational courses from September.