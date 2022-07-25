A fourth ‘good’ Ofsted report for village school

Circus skills workshop to celebrate 'good' Ofsted

It is the fourth time the primary school has achieved this rating and the inspector described it as a “welcoming and inclusive school”.

The report went on to say: “Pupils enjoy coming to school. They know each other well and treat one another with respect.

"Pupils are proud that everybody at the school is treated equally.

"The school’s valuesinclude, ‘We value beingindividuals.’ Pupils demonstrate this value by respecting the differences between themselves and other people.”

One pupil told the inspectors: ‘It is good to be different and you shouldn’t be ashamed of it.’

The report also commented on the quality of thecurriculum: “Leaders have ensured that the curriculum is carefully sequenced so that pupils’ knowledge builds on their previous learning.

“New learning is broken into manageable steps. Pupils revisit previous learning to strengthen their understanding.”

There was praise too for the identification of those who require extra support and the adapting of teaching to allow those pupils to learn alongside their classmates.

Staff also said they feel ‘valued and supported’ by leaders and governors.

The report added: “Governors are mindful of the pressures on staff in a small school and are taking action to ensure that they look after staff’s mental health.”

Part of the Fair Acres Federation, headteacher Kerri Grummell, said: “We are really proud to have received such a positive report from Ofsted.

“It is the result of the hard work and dedication of all of staff and children, as well as the support from the wider school community and our partner school at Faldingworth.

“The inspection highlights what we know about our school – that it is a warm, inclusive and friendly place where children are supported to reach their potential.”

To mark their achievements, everyone enjoyed a day of fun.