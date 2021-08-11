A-level results: Caistor Grammar School

Headmaster Alistair Hopkins

After the results were released yesterday, Tuesday, Alistair Hopkins, headmaster, pictured, said: “In very difficult circumstances, our students have achieved some incredible results based on the grades that their teachers submitted in June.

“Considering the circumstances that they have had to deal with since March 2020, I am especially pleased as they showed their resilience and determination. They simply got on with the task of doing as well as they could regardless of all the ‘noise’ around them.”

Mr Hopkins continued: “We’ll be supporting students over the next few days with achieving their next steps, whether that is higher education, apprenticeships, or university.