A-level results day in Sleaford: Carre’s Grammar School celebrates ‘outstanding achievements’

Due to safety concerns around COVID-19, results will be emailed to students today (Tuesday) and members of staff are available via telephone and e-mail throughout the day to help with any enquiries regarding examination results and support those students who have needed it.

Carre’s Grammar school says it has seen some outstanding achievements by its students in their A levels, BTECs and CTECs this summer.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades set against a national standard, and were approved and awarded by the exam boards.

Carre’s headteacher Nick Law said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult time in the sixth form.

“They have displayed remarkable resilience over the course of the last two years, aligned to scholarship and tenacity which has opened extraordinary opportunities for them, allowing them to make ambitious choices and to flourish in a future of their own making.

“Whilst students have worked hard over their time at the school, staff also deserve much praise for the support, encouragement, quality of teaching and different skills and approaches they have had to adopt this year. The same is true for the parents who have supported their sons and daughters, as well as the school, over the years. This demonstrates the strength of the collaboration between the staff of the Sleaford Joint Sixth Form, the success of developing teaching that supports students and encourages the independent learning, a skill that is required in many walks of life, and the partnership with parents.”

Mr Law added: “Our students continue to take a vast number of challenging subjects and they achieve highly in these areas, allowing them to access courses at some of the country’s top universities. Sixth Form study is a young person’s passport to the next stage of their lives: we wish all of our Year 13 leavers well as they progress to university, college, apprenticeships or employment and we celebrate their success.”

The government will not be publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.