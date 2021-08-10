A-level results day: Outstanding achievements by Kesteven and Sleaford High School students

Head of School at Kesteven and Sleaford High School, Josephine Smith. EMN-211008-090458001

After a disrupted year due to Covid-19 and the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades set against a national standard, and were approved and awarded by the exam boards.

The government will not be publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.

Josephine Smith, Head of School said: “Students collecting their exam results today have borne the brunt of this pandemic and should be congratulated on their successes.

Checking her grades online. Kesteven and Sleaford High School student Lucy Hubbert was one of the success stories, gaining three A* grades at A-level. She will now head to Loughborough University to study graphic design. EMN-211008-111752001

“They have encountered unprecedented disruption to their learning and faced uncertainty throughout their two year courses. Despite this they have shown remarkable resilience, often turning the disadvantages of isolation into opportunities for independent study, further research into their subjects and through preparation for assessments.”

She added: “Every grade awarded has been based on evidence provided to their teachers and has been earned through dedication, commitment and sustained hard work. Not only can High School students be proud of their achievements they can know they are ready for the independence of university study, can face the digital demands of the workplace and have learnt to be flexible, responsive and creative problem solvers.

“I am confident that they leave school with a mindset and attitude to learning that any future employer will value.”

Mrs Smith said that staff across the Sleaford Joint Sixth Form also deserve huge recognition for the part they have played in preparing students for their next ambitious steps. “Never settling for ‘good enough’, teaching and support staff have worked harder than ever before to ensure that online learning was as good a substitute for face to face lessons as possible. Regular full attendance in lessons and committed contributions online from students was testament to the teamwork we saw in both our real and our virtual classrooms this year.”