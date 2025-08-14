Ella Blythyn (left) opening her results.

'Hard work and dedication’ paid off at Skegness Grammar School as students opened a successful sets of A-Level results.

Students were celebrating this morning (Thursday) when the school opened early for them to find out where their results will take them next.

Students across the country will have faced some disruption to their education over the past five years and Skegness Grammar School is proud of all the hard work and dedication students and staff have shown. Additional support has included Saturday morning intervention sessions, after school revision sessions, additional timetabled lessons and online platforms.

This extra input by staff and students was reflected today as many Sixth Formers receive their confirmed offers for university, apprenticeship or offers of work.

Notable achievements are:

- Clara Tomlinson is SGS’s highest performer with A* in Chemistry, A* in Mathematics, A* in Further Mathematics and A* in Physics. She goes on to read Natural Sciences at Cambridge University.

- Ella Blythyn has also excelled in the sciences, achieving A* in Biology and As in Chemistry and Physics.

Danielle Titterton agoes on to read Geography at the University of Reading

- Danielle Titterton achieved an A* in Geography, A in Biology and a B in French. She goes on to read Geography at the University of Reading.

- Connor Farrell will go on to read Chinese and Russian at the University of Leeds after achieving a set of A grades in Spanish, Physics and Mathematics.

- Ruby West joined SGS for Sixth Form from a local school and leaves us with an impressive set of grades, after achieving As in History and English Literature and a B in Biology. She goes on to read History at the University of Leicester.

Skegness Grammar School is part of the David Ross Education Trust, which was established in 2007. It is a family of 36 primary and secondary schools with a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through world-class education. The trust is committed to offering academic excellence, strong community links and outstanding extra-curricular opportunities to students.

Lorraine Walker, Headteacher, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Skegness Grammar School scholars and their fantastic A Level results this year. These achievements reflect not only their academic strength but their commitment to our core values: knowledge, fairness, and practice.

“Our students have worked with determination and integrity, embracing challenges and growing as individuals ready for the next stage of their journey. From top university places to apprenticeships and employment, they leave Skegness Grammar School well-prepared and grounded in the belief that a sound conscience is a wall of brass.

“Beyond the classroom, our students have made a meaningful impact on school life and the wider community through volunteering, mentoring, leadership, and involvement in music, sport, and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. Alongside their strong exam results, these experiences have shaped them into confident, compassionate, and well-rounded young people.

“To our A Level scholars: we are so proud of all you’ve achieved, we wish you every success in your next chapter, and know that you will always be a valued part of the SGS family.”

Jude Hunton, Executive Headmaster, said: “Huge praise and celebrations are due today to our successful Sixth Form scholars, and to their loved ones for all the patient support they've given them. Our hard working and talented young people have achieved some of the best results on recent record!

“We're so pleased for our scholars who now go off to new challenges (including world class destinations such as Cambridge University). Well done to the "GOAT" grammar Sixth Form at Skegness Grammar School.”

Stuart Burns, CEO at DRET, said: “Very many congratulations to all our students as they get their results today. These excellent grades reflect the hard work and dedication that both our wonderful students and their teachers have put in.

“All of us at DRET wish our year 13s great success in whatever they choose to do next, whether that’s university, an apprenticeship, work or travel.”