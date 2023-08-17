A LEVEL RESULTS: Spilsby's King Edward VI Academy students praised for ‘courage and resilience’

Students at King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby have been praised for showing both ‘courage and resilience’ in achieving their A Level successes.

The David Ross Education Trust (DRET) has today been celebrating as students at their academies opened their A level and vocational results.

Teenagers sat the exams in May and June and have been waiting to see if they have achieved the grades they need to move on to the next stage of their lives.

As at all DRET academies, extra support was put in place to ensure all students were prepared, including high quality pastoral support.

Many students received confirmed offers for university and apprenticeship places.

Amongst the notable achievements were:

Jamie-Lee Ashburn – A, A, Distinction and will now study Business Management and Marketing at Nottingham Trent University.

Jessica Forshaw – A, A, Merit, Merit and will now study Psychology at Nottingham Trent University.

Kellen Huck – A, Distinction, Merit, C and will now study Accountancy and Finance at the University of Lincoln.

Mark Wilkinson, Head of School at King Edward VI, said: “We are so proud of our Sixth Form students who have spent 14 years in education working towards the results they achieved today.

"They have faced significant challenges along the way which has reduced the amount of time in the classroom but they have shown both courage and resilience for which they should be rightly proud. We should also remember the support they have received from their families and all the staff in school.”

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive at the David Ross Education Trust, also congratulated students: “At David Ross Education Trust, we are delighted with the results from Year 13. The grades reflect the hard work and dedication from both students and staff, and given that it’s been another tough year, I offer my whole-hearted congratulations to all. I wish all of our students good luck with whatever they do next, whether that be at university, in an apprenticeship or in the world of work.”