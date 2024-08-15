Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was an ice-cream treat for students at Skegness Academy receiving their A-Level results and celebrating securing university places.

This year saw an increase in achievements for academic and vocational students and Deputy Principal Charlotte Dunn and Head of Sixth Form Kerry Langdale were amongst the leadership team there to welcome them and offer support.

"We are really excited to see the students collect their results today,” said Mrs Dunn.

“Their hard work and resilience have really paid off and we are extremely proud of each and everyone one of them

Skegness Academy students celebrating their results.

"It has been a privilege to watch them grow into confident and capable young adults, ready to take on new challenges and opportunities.

"We look forward to seeing all the amazing things they achieve in the future.”

Principal of Skegness Academy, which is part of the Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “We are extremely proud of our Sixth Form students for their outstanding achievements in this year’s Level 3 qualifications.

"This is true to our vision of putting every student on the path to a happy, successful and filfilling life.

Sophie Good-Beardsley, the second top student, celebrating with Deputy Principal Charlotte Dunn and Jackie Hunt, Deputy Head of Sixth Form.

"Our students are now prepared for the next steps in their journey, whether in higher educalion, apprenticeships or employment.”

Amongst the high achievers is Meda Bublyle, who achieved Distinction*, Distinction* OCR Diploma in Sport and Physical Activity, Distinction* in BTEC Extended Certificate in Applied Science and an A in LIBF Level 3 Certificate in Financial Studies.

Meda is now undertaking a degree in Physiotherapy at the University of Nottingham.

"I’ve already got my flat sorted for the next three years,” she said.

Meda Bublyte celebrating with Deputy Head of Sixth Form Jackie Hunt (right) and Head of Sixth Form Kerry Langdale.

"I was confident in my results because I worked really hard, especially in the first year which made this year much easier.

”I’m really looking forward to it.”

Sophie Good-Beardsley is the second top student and achieved Distinction* Distinction in OCR Diploma in Sport and Physical Activity and Distinction* in BTEC Extended Certificate in Applied Law.

She is now undertaking a degree in business management and accounting and finance at Nottingham Trent University.

"It’s been hard work and there were a few tears with Law, but I have enjoyed my time at Skegness Academy and the support from staff has been really good,” she said.

"When I told my mum my results she was crying – we are really pleased.”

Other notable achievers are:

Isabel Beighton, who has successfully received a Distinction* Distinction in BTEC Diploma in art and design, a B in A-Level English literature and language and an A LIBF level 3 certificate in financial studies. Isabel is now undertaking a degree in creative writing at Aberystwyth University.

George Newman, who has successfully achieved a Distinction Merit in BTEC Diploma in art and design, a Pass in OCR Diploma in sport and physical activity and a D in LIBF level 3 certificate in financial studies. George is now undertaking a degree in architecture at the University of Lincoln.

Lyndsey Halliday, who today celebrates a Distinction Merit in BTEC Diploma in children's play, learning and development, and a Distinction in OCR extended certificate in health and social care. Lyndsey is now undertaking a degree in early childhood education in practice at Bishop Grosseteste University.

Tyler Price, who has successfully achieved a Merit Merit in OCR Diploma in sport and physical activity and a Distinction in BTEC extended certificate in applied law. Tyler is now undertaking a degree in sport and exercise therapy at the University of Lincoln.