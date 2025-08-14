A-LEVELS: ‘Ambition, courage, and resilience’ shown at Spilsby King Edward VI Academy

Caden Garner, Tia King and Taylan Holiday celebrating their results.

‘Ambition, courage, and resilience’ have been shown students at Spilsby King Edward VI Academy who have received their A-Level results.

Students and staff celebrated at the David Ross Education Trust school, as sixth-formers collected their A level and BTEC results.

The year 13s sat their examinations earlier this year, in May and June, with students finding out today where their results will take them next.

Students across the country will have faced some disruption to their education over the past five years and King Edward VI Academy is proud of all the hard work and dedication students and staff have shown.

This extra input by staff and students is reflected today as many sixth formers receive their confirmed offers for university, apprenticeship or offers of work.

Notable achievements are:

- Tia King: one grade B, one Distinction and one Merit. Tia is going to study Real Estate at Nottingham Trent University.

- Caden Garner: one grade B, one Distinction and one Merit. Caden is going to study at University Campus of Football Business.

- Taylan Holiday: one Merit, one Pass and one grade D. Taylan is going to study History and Media at Nottingham Trent University

King Edward VI Academy is part of the David Ross Education Trust, which was established in 2007. It is a family of 36 primary and secondary schools with a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through world-class education. The trust is committed to offering academic excellence, strong community links and outstanding extra-curricular opportunities to students.

Mark Wilkinson, Principal at King Edward VI Academy said: "We are incredibly proud of our students for their A-Level results this year. These outcomes are a testament to their ambition, courage, and resilience throughout their studies.

"They have worked with determination and focus, supported by a dedicated team of staff. We are confident they will continue to thrive in whatever path they choose next, and we wish them every success for the future.”

Stuart Burns, CEO at DRET, said: “Very many congratulations to all our students as they get their results today. These excellent grades reflect the hard work and dedication that both our wonderful students and their teachers have put in.

“All of us at DRET wish our year 13s great success in whatever they choose to do next, whether that’s university, an apprenticeship, work or travel.”