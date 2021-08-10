A-LEVELS: Boston Grammar School pupils performed brilliantly, says head

Boston Grammar School pupils A-level success

John McHenry says the pupils have worked incredibly hard to overcome the adversity posed by the Covid-19 pandemic over the last 18 months.

Student grades have again been based on assessments this year after exams were cancelled after many months of restrictions and lockdowns across the country.

The school says it has had many outstanding results, and the vast majority of pupils have got the results they needed for their next step.

A-level students at the college today received their results by email and did not go in to get them.

Mr McHenry said: “Our A-level students have performed brilliantly this year! The hard work of students and staff has given rise to many impressive grades.

“Students have worked their socks off to achieve superb results, considering the unprecedented difficulties they've faced. All students missed at least seven months of face-to-face learning, as a result of the COVID crisis.

“For many, there were additional, individual struggles. Extra periods of self-isolation caused by catching COVID or by being a close contact of someone who had contracted the illness, affected many. Nobody should underestimate the resilience and perseverance shown by all of the students and their teachers throughout the last eighteen months.

“It has involved a massive transformation in teaching and learning. Students and staff adapted in an exemplary fashion to virtual learning, though nothing about the pandemic has been easy to grapple with.

“There were many outstanding results which have allowed the vast majority of students to pursue their next steps, whether that's university courses, apprenticeships or employment.”