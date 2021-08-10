A-LEVELS: Boston High School celebrates class of 2021 as most students get results they need

Boston High School students celebrate

The school says the majority of its students have got the results they needed to get to the university of their choice.

With the exams again cancelled due to the pandemic and instead based on assessments, a statement from the school has praised the students along with parents and school staff for the way they have all dealt with the difficulties faced.

Students taking A-Levels this year have faced lockdowns and other coronavirus restrictions for around 18 months of their two years in sixth form.

Sixth form students at Boston High School were among those celebrating today as A-Level results were released.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We would like to celebrate our class of 2021. This year, our Year 13 students have faced an extreme situation throughout their two-year A-Level courses.

“With the uncertainty about sitting their examinations, to the cancelling of the A-Level examination series, our students continued to demonstrate resilience and patience.

“We are very proud of our students during these challenging times. Our students’ excellent results reflect their hard work, throughout their time at Boston High School.

“Of course, it is important to thank our staff for their dedication and commitment. Equally, we should like to express our thanks to parents/carers for their unwavering support.

“Our results have allowed the students to continue to the next steps. Most of whom will take up a place at the university of their choice.