Students at Queen Elizabeth Grammar collected their results this morning (Tuesday).

Mr Glen Thompson, headteacher, said: ‘The staff and students at Queen Elizabeth Grammar, Alford are proud of, and delighted, for the students who have just collected their A level results.

“They have done exceptionally well and we wish them every success in the next stages of their journey.’

