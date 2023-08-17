A LEVELS: Lincolnshire's results “expected to be in line with national averages”

A Level results here in Lincolnshire are expected to fall in line with the national averages, Lincolnshire County Council have said.

Coun Patricia Bradwell.

Pupils across the county will be receiving their A level results today (Thursday), and Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for children’s services, Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, said that the council expects expect Lincolnshire’s results to be broadly in line with the national average.

“Lincolnshire students traditionally perform well in these exams, and I’m sure this year’s results will again reflect the pupils’ hard work,” she said, “We It is likely there will be fewer top grades this year, as the government tries to bring results back in line with those seen before the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Inevitably, there will be some pupils that are disappointed with their grades. However, please know that you are not alone. A range of support is available to help you take your next step, whether that's university, employment, or training.

“You’ve all worked very hard despite some significant challenges resulting from the pandemic. You can be proud of all you’ve achieved and deserve every success. I wish you all the very best for the future.”

Lincolnshire County Council and the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership have collated information about career opportunities available in Lincolnshire.