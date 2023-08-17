A LEVELS: Market Rasen's De Aston School praises students' "outstanding achievements"

A Level students in Market Rasen have been praised for their “outstanding achievements” in their A Levels and Vocational Qualifications this summer.

De Aston School in Market Rasen students receive their A Level results.

De Aston School has reported that many of their Year 13 students have achieved top grades across the full range of A level and Vocational courses, with subjects achieving the highest A*/A grades including A Level Maths, Further Maths, Biology, Chemistry, English Literature, Geography, Art, Psychology, and Sociology, as well as Level 3 Criminology.

In Vocational courses, there were also Distinction* grades in BTEC Digital Games and BTEC Public Services, and the school has praised these “outstanding set of results from an outstanding group of young people” who are now heading off to university, apprenticeships, and into employment.

Simon Porter, De Aston’s Headteacher, said: “Congratulations to all of our Year 13 on making it through an incredibly tough two years.

"Due to the pandemic, this cohort were unable to sit GCSE exams in 2021 and so this summer’s exams were the first external public examinations they have done since primary school.

"This is also the year the government has brought A level results back down in line with pre-Covid 2019 levels, as they will with GCSE results next week. It is important to remember that these students are more than a collection of their grades.

"The resilience they have shown under such conditions is remarkable, especially given they have had their fair share of pandemic disruption through their secondary education.