Skegness Academy students are ‘ready to embrace the next stage’ after receiving success at A-Level.

Pupils and staff at the Academy on Burgh Road, part of Greenwood Academies Trust, have come together to celebrate their grades.

With another year of excellent results for pupils, many will now progress onto their chosen next steps – be that in higher education, or with a job or apprenticeship.

There have also been some impressive individual performances, which include:

Chloe Anderson, who has successfully achieved a Distinction Distinction OCR Diploma in sport and physical activity, a Distinction in BTEC Extended Certificate in travel and tourism and a C in LIBF Level 3 Certificate in financial studies. Chloe is now moving into full-time employment.

Xanthe Bell, who celebrates a Distinction* in BTEC Extended Certificate in applied law, a D in A-Level sociology, a Distinction BTEC Extended Certificate in travel and tourism and C in LIBF Level 3 Certificate in financial studies. Xanthe is now undertaking a degree in law at the University of Lincoln.

Abbey Bone, who earned a Merit Merit in BTEC Diploma child's play, learning and development and a Distinction in OCR Extended Certificate health and social care. Abbey is now moving into full-time employment.

Maz Dingley, who has received a Distinction* Distinction in BTEC Diploma in art and design, a Merit in BTEC Extended Certificate in applied science and a B in LIBF Level 3 Certificate in financial studies. Maz is now undertaking a degree in games art and design at Norwich University of the Arts.

Kiera Rudman, who is celebrated after receiving a Merit Merit OCR Diploma in sport and physical activity, a Merit in OCR Extended Certificate health and social care and and a C in LIBF Level 3 Certificate in financial studies. Kiera is now embarking on full-time employment with Butlins.

Alfie Gwinnell, whose success includes a Merit Merit in BTEC Diploma in art and design, a Pass in OCR Extended Certificate in sport and physical activity and a B in LIBF Level 3 Certificate in financial studies. Alfie is now undertaking a degree in illustration at the University of Lincoln.

Tamzin Hicks-Brown, who achieved a Distinction in BTEC Extended Certificate in applied science, a Merit in OCR Extended Certificate in health and social care and a C in A-Level sociology. Tamzin is now undertaking a degree in adult nursing at the University of Central Lancashire

Poppy Snelson, who earned a Distinction Merit in BTEC Diploma child's play, learning and development and a Merit in OCR Extended Certificate health and social care. Poppy is now undertaking a degree in primary education with QTS at Bishop Grosseteste University.

Hannah Trzos, who celebrates a Distinction Merit in BTEC Diploma in art and design, a C in A-Level Polish, a Distinction in BTEC Extended Certificate in applied law and a B in LIBF Level 3 Certificate in financial studies. Hannah is now undertaking a degree in interior architecture and design at the University of Lincoln.

Jaydon Williams, who received a Distinction* Distinction OCR Diploma in sport and physical activity, a Merit in BTEC Extended Certificate in performing arts and a Pass in BTEC Certificate in applied science. Jaydon is now undertaking a degree in paramedic science at the Coventry University.

Miss Langdale, Head of Sixth Form at Skegness Academy, said: “Congratulations to all our Sixth Form students on receiving your results today. Your commitment, perseverance and dedication to your studies has been evident throughout your time with us, and we are immensely proud of what you have achieved. It has been a privilege to witness you grow into capable, confident young adults, ready to embrace the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Mr Gissendorf, Principal at Skegness Academy, said: “We are so incredibly proud of our Sixth Form students at Skegness Academy for their exceptional performance in this year’s Level 3 qualifications. These accomplishments are a testament to their dedication and perseverance, and the unwavering commitment of our staff in supporting their success. In keeping with our vision of guiding every student towards a happy, successful and fulfilling life, they now stand ready to embrace the next stage of their journeys, whether in higher education, apprenticeships or the workplace. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and look forward to witnessing the positive contributions they will make in the years ahead.”