A-LEVELS: Star sixth formers at Skegness Grammar School overcome challenges to achieve success

Skegness Grammar School sixth formers celebrating after receiving their A-Level results.

Like others across the country, they have faced disruption due to the pandemic, cancelled exams and the uncertainty of being awarded teacher-assessed grades.

But as the doors at Skegness Grammar School were opened to welcome them back into school there was plenty to smile about.

Jude Hunton, headteacher at Skegness Grammar School, spoke to the Standard in the hall that had been decorated with balloons to make up for students having to miss out on other celebrations this year such as the prom.

Ready to hand out the results are Headteacher Jude Hunton (second right) with (from left) Assistant Head Emma Bennett, Assistant Head and Head of Sixth Form Tom Wardell and Vice Principal Lorraine Walker.

He praised the tireless efforts and perseverance of staff, teachers and students and said: “A huge congratulations to all of our fantastic A Level students on their excellent and well-deserved grades.

"The last two years of school are challenging at the best of times, and the last 18 months in particular have required our students to display a huge amount of resilience and determination. We are incredibly proud of everything they have achieved, especially in these circumstances.

“Wherever they go next, whether it is to higher education, apprenticeships, or into the world of work, we know that our students are well prepared for everything that is to come.

This is a very exciting time for all of our students as they take their next steps, and we send them all our warmest good wishes – we have no doubts they will go on to accomplish great things.”

Students arriving for their awards.

Part of the David Ross Education Trust, DRET’s remote education offer allowed students continuous access to their teachers, peers, and work online when they weren’t able to be in the classroom. Academic and pastoral support alike ensured students continued to make progress.

The teacher-assessed A-Level and BTEC grades were ratified by examination boards.

Among the high achievers were Lewis Farrell, 18, of Skegness, who goes off to read Economics and Management at St Catherine’s College at the University of Oxford following his A*A*A* in Maths, Further Maths and Economics.

Lewis has consistently shown his academic brilliance at all stages of his time at Skegness Grammar School, and this has helped him achieve his longstanding ambition of studying at the University of Oxford.

Star students - Louis Farrell and Jasmine Adams.

He said: "Not knowing how well I had done has been the worst thing - when you take an exam you are in control and you have some idea afterwards of how it went. With assessments you really have no idea.

"I'm delighted with my results and can't wait to go to university. I visited Oxford the other day and it already felt like home. I've been waiting all my life for this."

George Farrell’s quiet determination to pursue a career as a vet has been progressed further by his A*A*A* in Biology, Chemistry and Maths.

His calm and compassionate temperament and his academic ability will stand him in good stead as he goes on to study at the Royal Veterinary College.

George Farrell, 18, is on his way to the Royal Veterinary College in London after his A-Level success.

"It's been a hard year but I'm really pleased where I am," said George of Skegness..

Jasmine Adams, 18, of Skegness, has excelled with A*A*A* in Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

Having always shown a passion for the sciences, she pushed herself outside of her comfort zone and has been rewarded with an offer to study Physics with European Language at the University of Nottingham.

"I'm still weighing up my options about what to do next but I'm really pleased with my results," she said.

Shirlene Yung has been described as a dedicated and conscientious student, even when studying an A Level in her own time. She has achieved A*A*A*A* in Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Biology. Shirlene and goes on to study Psychology at the University of Bristol.

Stuart Burns, CEO at the David Ross Education Trust, said:“Congratulations to all the students at Skegness Grammar School who have received their well-deserved A Level and BTEC results.

"Today marks a new chapter in students’ lives as they prepare for their next steps, whether that be university or their first job. Our world-class education offers students the best possible start in the world of work or higher education, and we know they will all go on to do great things.

"We wish all of our Leavers luck and look forward to seeing and hearing about all of their future success.”