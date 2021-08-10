A-LEVELS: Well-deserved success in Spilsby in 'year like no other'

Students at King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby, receiving their A-Level results.

That is the verdict of the principal at King Edward VI Academy celebrating the achievements of sixth formers.

James Myhill-Johnson said: “We are delighted for all our students who have received their well-deserved grades today.

"Their grades are reflective of the incredible amount of work they have put in during a year like no other, and we share their excitement as they move on towards higher education or the world of work.

"We wish them every success.”

Students at the academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust , were awarded teacher-assessed grades, which have been ratified by examination boards.

Amongst the high achievers are:

Tyas Huck, who has secured a place at Lincoln University to study Biochemistry. Tyas achieved a Distinction*Distinction in his BTEC Sport Diploma, a grade A in English Literature and a grade B in Biology.

Tara Hobbs has also secured a place at Lincoln University where she will study Business and management. She achieved Distinction*Distinction in her BTEC Business Studies Diploma, a grade B in Tourism and a grade C in Finance.

Abigail Morley will attend the University of York to study English Literature. She achieved a Distinction*Distinction in her BTEC Business Studies Diploma, a grade B in English Literature and a grade D in Art and Design.

All students at KEVI were successful in securing their first choices for further education which was testament to their hard work and focus over the last two years.

Stuart Burns, CEO at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “Congratulations to all the students at King Edward VI Academy who have received their well-deserved A Level and BTEC results.

"Today marks a new chapter in students’ lives as they prepare for their next steps, whether that be university or their first job.