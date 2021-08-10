A-LEVELS: Year ends on 'positive note' for Skegness Academy students

Ellie Mae Law and Charley Burke.

Students and staff at the Academy, sponsored by Greenwood Academies Trust, went back to school today to receive their A-Level grades.

The Academy announced 'fantastic results' for pupils despite the challenges of the pandemic, with all leavers now preparing to head into their chosen universities, apprenticeships or employment this September.

Whilst all students did 'incredibly well', there were some standout individual achievements. These include:

Charley Burke who achieved a Merit in Extended Certificate law, Distinction in Extended Certificate health and social care and Merit in Extended Certificate business. Charley is going to Bishop Grosseteste University to study primary education with QTS.

Katie Drumm achieved an A in Applied Diploma criminology, B in A Level sociology and Merit in Extended Certificate health and social care. Katie is going to the University of Lincoln to study physical education and sport.

Kaci Howis achieved an A in A Level sociology, Distinction in Foundation Diploma performing arts and Merit in Extended Certificate health and social care. Kaci is going to Bishop Grosseteste University to study primary education with QTS.

Jake Purdy and Nathan Jackson both achieved two Distinction* and a Distinction in Extended Diploma sport and are going to the University of Lincoln to study physical education and sport.

Chloe Heathcote Morley achieved a C in AS English, B in Applied Certificate criminology and C in A Level sociology. Chloe is going to work for the National Trust.

Kimberley Albelda, Principal at Skegness Academy, said: “A huge well done to our pupils today on receiving their results today.

"They have worked so hard over the last two years, and it is wonderful to see their amazement at what they can achieve.

"We wish them all the best as they progress onto higher education, employment or apprenticeships and we look forward to watching their journeys unfold.