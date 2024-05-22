'A shining example' - Boston school embraces British Sign Language after welcoming two deaf children

Maja and Laura, on the right, and other pupils during a reading session, with BSL.

A primary school in Boston has embraced British Sign Language (BSL) after welcoming two deaf children onto its roll.

The girls – Maja and Laura, both aged four – joined Boston West Academy, in Sussex Avenue, in September.

The academy funded two teaching assistants to support Maja and Laura upgrade their Level 1 Award in BSL to Levels 2 and 3.

However, it is not just the girls who have been learning BSL; inspired by their arrival, the rest of the school have been as well.

Maja (left) and Laura, of Boston West Academy.

Youngsters in all year groups are now picking up BSL and even use it to communicate with each other across the playground.

Staff have been using it, too – many of the teachers have even signed up for BSL lessons outside of school.

On top of this, every week, the school community learns a new sign.

This inclusive spirit was featured on BBC Look North and attracted praise from viewers.

Boston West Academy head teacher Ceri Braybrook said: “It was great fun to have the BBC film at our academy and we enjoyed showing reporter Jake Zuckerman all that we have been learning.

“We are so pleased we took part. The whole school was buzzing on the day the item was broadcast.

“The school community has embraced BSL in such a positive way and I am very proud of everything that the children and staff have achieved this year.

“It was a privilege to be able to showcase our inclusivity by taking part in the BBC’s coverage.”

Boston West Academy is part of the Anthem Schools Trust.

Mohsen Ojja, chief executive of the trust, said: “Boston West Academy is a shining example of our values of integrity, collaboration and excellence.

“The school has shown how, with drive and sheer determination, all children can thrive.