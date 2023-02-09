'A smash hit' - prom fair fashion show at Boston-area school raises hundreds for Year 11 prom (GALLERY)

Final year pupils at a school near Boston have extra reason to look forward to their upcoming prom following a successful fundraising event.

On Tuesday, Thomas Middlecott Academy, in Kirton, staged a prom fair fashion show in aid of its 2023 Year 11 send-off.

“The Prom Fayre was a smash hit, with around 100 people in attendance and £500 raised. The success is truly reflective of the enthusiasm our children have for the prom itself.

“We’d like to thank all those who joined us and those who contributed to the event. We’re now very much looking forward to the big day, which will be all the more spectacular thanks to the money raised.”

Prom Fayre, Thomas Middlecott Academy, Kirton On the raffle stand, Lilly Shinn, 16, staff member Jessica Woods, and Jasmine Epton, 15.

Prom Fayre, Thomas Middlecott Academy, Kirton Hosts Helen Affection (left) and Amy Kerr.

Prom Fayre, Thomas Middlecott Academy, Kirton Hosts Helen Affection (left) and Amy Kerr with Breno Silva.

Prom Fayre, Thomas Middlecott Academy, Kirton Victoria Adewuyi (head girl) and Carlos Cardoso.