'Absolutely delighted' - Boston High School celebrates 2022 A-level and BTEC results

Scene of jubilation from Boston High School as students collected their A-level and BTEC results.

“Our results demonstrate the academic strengths, determination, and hard work of all our students at the end of a challenging two years,” he said. “They have shown outstanding resilience and perseverance, skills that will prepare them well for their next steps. Despite an increase in unconditional offers, our students exceeded expectations. Equally importantly, our students continue to be superbly supported by our dedicated staff and Sixth Form Team – I congratulate all on these fantastic outcomes.”

Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, this cohort had not taken an external examination before starting their A-levels and BTECs.

Despite this (and the continued impact of Covid-19), students achieved ‘significantly higher outcomes’ in 2022 than in 2019, when external examinations were last sat, the school said.

It said it was ‘extremely proud’ of the success enjoyed by students in art, business studies, chemistry, English literature, history, media studies, physics, Polish, product design and religious studies, with 70 per cent achieving grades A*-C.

It added that the Extended Project Qualification continues to be an ‘outstanding success’, with 55.6 per cent of students achieving A* or A grades.

A spokesman for the school said: “We are extremely pleased to celebrate another successful year. Our students should be extremely proud of themselves, and they deserve this success.