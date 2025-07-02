Academies host first community art exhibition

Their work went on show yesterday (Tuesday) at Unit 23 (the Curtis Building), just outside the Hildreds Shopping Centre – formerly the Poppy Shop of the Royal British Legion.

The exhibition showcases an inspiring and diverse collection of artwork created by our talented pupils from Nursery through to Year 6. Each piece reflects the creativity, imagination and artistic development of our children across both academies. We have based our Artwork around the

Bradley Jacklin, Head of School, commented: “We were thrilled to welcome many members of the public on our opening day who came to view the exhibition and celebrate the incredible work of our young artists.

"The positive feedback has been overwhelming, and the exhibition has already sparked a great sense of pride within our school and wider community.”

The gallery will be open to the public from 1pm to 3pm on selected dates (listed below), with special opportunities for parents and carers to attend with their children.

Schedule of Exhibition Days:

Thursday, July 3; Tuesday, July 8; Thursday, July 17; Tuesday, July 22.

1 . Community Art Exhibition. Skegness Infant and Junior Academies' Community Art Exhibition. Photo: Skegness Junior Academy

