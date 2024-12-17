Academy celebrating area league table success

​Mr Dickinson (right) and Mr Hermiston with successful GCSE students after receiving their results.

Leaders are celebrating at Louth Academy after it was confirmed as East Lindsey’s top performing Progress 8 school in Government league tables.

The figures, released by the Department for Education, reveal the academy’s Progress 8 score, measuring the progress pupils made between Key Stage 2 and the end of key stage 4, was the highest in the district at 0.42.

The figure means students achieve up to half a grade higher in each qualification on average, compared to similar across the country.

Executive Principal Philip Dickinson and Principal Joe Hermiston were delighted with its league table position.

Mr Dickinson said: “This is an incredible result for the academy and a credit to the hard-working students and their families who supported them through exams.

“I would like to pay a particular tribute to the fantastic staff at Louth Academy. This has been one big team effort over the years, culminating in our best GCSE results in the summer and highest progress score.

“As leaders we create the culture, but it is the teachers standing in front of the children who nurture their love of learning and encourage them to succeed.

“I am so proud as Executive Principal to see the continuous improvement being made.”

Mr Hermiston said the summer’s GCSE performance was a testament to students’ dedication.

“We had an incredible year group which took GCSEs in the summer,” he said. “Their hard work, resilience, and dedication exemplified the values we uphold at Louth Academy.

“I’d also like to thank the staff who have ensured they have reached their potential and the students’ families. We have a strong school community, encouraging personal and collective growth.”

Louth Academy is a member of Lincolnshire Gateway Academy Trust, which has its head office on the lower school site on North Holme Road.

The Academy’s Chair of Governors and Chair of the Trust Board Philip Bond thanked the senior leadership team. “These highest ever GCSE results and progress scores have been the result of a huge amount of hard work and determination from senior leaders and wider staff team,” he said.