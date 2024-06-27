Academy is ‘golden’ with new grading

Louth Academy pupils celebrate the new Gold award.

“​First class provision and a commitment to develop sport” has won a town secondary school a top accolade.

The School Games Gold Mark has been awarded to Louth Academy in recognition of its efforts to increase participation.

The scheme, launched by the Government in 2012, is facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust, and the application process saw the academy asked to fulfil criteria in participation, competition, workforce and clubs.

As a result, the Academy has seen record numbers of its students competed in local inter-school competitions this year and attended extra-curricular clubs, and have achieved many victories across an array of sports this year at district, county and even regional level.

Primary school pupils in the area have also competed at both Louth Academy campuses in boys’ football, girls’ football, multi-skills, new age kurling, rounders, golf and indoor athletics.

Curriculum Leader in PE Chris Prendergast said everyone was “delighted” to have received the recognition:

“We have been committed to the development of competition across our school and into the community and are delighted with our success.”

Associate Principal Joe Hermiston congratulated his PE staff.

“We are pleased that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year,” he said.

“I am particularly proud of our sports leaders who have hosted numerous events involving local primary schools.

“This has helped us forge closer links, so important in a community such as Louth.

“We look forward to continuing to develop these links with our primary feeders and ensuring we continue to hit the gold standard in sports provision.

“Our sports leaders also get a huge amount out of our commitment.”

One of those, Halle Durrant-Jones, praised the range of sport on offer at the Academy and the

inclusivity.

“I’ve gained more confidence and have better communication skills that have helped develop me as a young person socially,” Halle said.

“I have enjoyed ⁠getting to know different schools and having opportunities to go into them.”

Another sports leader, Will Jackson, said: “I’m a very competitive person and Louth Academy offers me the opportunities to compete in a number of different sports and on regular occasions.

“⁠I have learnt more rules and regulations around sports. I have become more confident in speaking to other people which has helped me when speaking to other students, staff and participants.