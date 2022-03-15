Academy launches poetry competition

Katie Belcher, head of school for Giles Academy, and Year 11 head students who will be part of the judging panel.

The competition – open to youngsters in Years Three to Six – has been launched by the Giles Academy, of Old Leake.

It has been inspired, the academy says, by the progress made at the school since it became part of the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust and the pride being felt by pupils.

The theme for the competition is ‘My Primary School’.

Children are invited to write poems about their school experiences, which could include their favourite subject or teacher, school dinners, travelling to school, homework, being creative, or playing sport.

Lucy Conley, executive headteacher of the trust, said: “We are excited about the poetry competition as I am sure the entries we receive will be hugely insightful and will display real talent.”

She said the trust was ‘passionate’ about books, writing and reading for all of its learners.

“We are now keen to extend this passion into the local community and to inspire students with a love for poetry,” she said.

The competition comes with £75 prizes in two different age categories. Winners will also receive £75 worth of books for their school. There will also be smaller prizes for highly commended entries.

The closing date is Sunday, March 27.