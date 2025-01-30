Academy retains ‘good’ status

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Praise was handed out by inspectors to those running and leading Somercotes Academy in its latest Ofsted report, published today.

Improved GCSE results, strong relationships throughout the school, high expectations around behaviour and an ambitious curriculum were highlighted in the report following a two-day inspection last month.

The school had been “well supported” by Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust and deserved to retain its ‘good’ status, concluded inspectors.

Jake Bailey, Principal at the North Somercotes school, was pleased with the report.

Principal Jake Bailey (centre, back) flanked by Chair of Governors Rik Coleman (left) and Chief Executive Officer of Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Martin Brown celebrate the Ofsted with students (left to right) Billy Aston, Lidya Spencer, Beth Marshall, Lucinda Cooper, Jake Bains and Phoenix Russell.

“Confirmation of our ‘good’ rating is an enormous credit to students, staff, governors, the Trust and wider school community,” said Jake.

“Everyone’s working incredibly hard to ensure we deliver the best possible outcomes for the young people here.

“It’s a boost when inspectors recognise the action being taken and improvements made.”

Highlights from the report include:

· The majority of pupils achieve well, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), reflected in the school’s improving GCSE performance.

· Relationships are strong at Somercotes Academy. Pupils get along well with each other. They trust staff to keep them safe.

· Pupils try hard in lessons and produce work of good quality.

· It has high expectations of pupils’ behaviour in lessons and around school.

· Many pupils, including those with SEND, participate in a variety of sports clubs and performing arts showcase events.

· The school has developed a broad and ambitious curriculum.

· The school provides a well-planned curriculum for personal, social, health and careers education (PSHCE).

· Pupils are polite and respectful.

· Parents and carers appreciate the opportunities that the school provides for their children.

· The arrangements for safeguarding are effective.

The report says the school has been “well supported by the trust to develop the curriculum, raise achievement and improve expectations of pupils’ behaviour.”

Chief Executive Officer at LGAT Martin Brown congratulated Mr Bailey and everyone at Somercotes. He also thanked the Trust’s Director of Learning Andrew Collins who had preceded Mr Bailey in the role and supported him subsequently.

“Jake can be proud of the job he’s doing in his first headship role,” said Mr Brown.

“Colleagues from the trust have been on hand to support improving outcomes and I’m pleased their efforts have been recognised by Ofsted.”

Executive Principal Phil Dickinson said to retain the ‘good’ status awarded by Ofsted at the school’s last inspection in 2018 was a terrific result.

“Schools are being marked under a new, tighter framework by inspectors and the result is a credit to Jake, senior leaders and the staff team,” he said.

“I’m delighted to see the progress being made at Somercotes has been recognised by Ofsted.”

The academic progress pupils made from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4, based on eight qualifications, was 0.16 last summer, placing Somercotes in the top 10 of non-selective schools in the county and above a number of.grammar schools.