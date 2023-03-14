Academy students splash out at pool for local charities

Sir William Robertson Academy is on course to raise more than £3,500 for local charities and good causes after once again taking part in the three-day Grantham Rotary Club Swimarathon.

Some of the Sir William Robertson Academy students and staff who took part in the Rotary Club Swimarathon.

This event took place over three days at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre with a record number of swimmers from the school in Welbourn taking part.

On the first night some of the staff, pupils, parents and extended family members closed the day by swimming in all eight lanes. One team consisted of former pupils and their parents who have taken part in this event before.

On the Saturday, it was the turn of 40 SWRA pupils from years seven to 12 to swim, covering more than 1,000 lengths in total, with just over £2,100 pledged. This is potentially the school’s highest ever fundraising amount, with around £3,500 pledged in total towards the Rotary Club’s target of £30,000 for the community.

The school also took three teams of leaders from year nine – year 12 to support the organisers, Grantham Rotary Club, with administration, reception duties, computer work, certificates and assisting poolside.

Several leaders also volunteered to swim when a lane became available, ensuring there was never an empty lane. This meant that some students swam a total of eight hours over the course of the weekend.

Christina Mower, head of year Seven at Sir William Robertson Academy, praised the ‘amazing effort and commitment.