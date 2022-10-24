Academy's Greenpower racing team places at Goodwood

The students from the Ruskington campus constructed the machines as part of the Greenpower series, set up to inspire young people to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths by designing, building and racing an electric car.

The team has taken its cars to tracks around England this season, taking four first places, two seconds and two thirds, together with awards for the best engineered car and Spirit of Greenpower. This led them to attend the Goodwood International Finals on Sunday (October 9) with three cars. Borasco won a third place, Zephyr finishing eighth and Sirocco in 11th out of a total of 82. Teacher Sheila Wetherill said they are proud of how the young drivers, pit crew and engineers have worked to achieve a fantastic result.