Academy's refurbishment programme
The significant investment comes as part of the agreement which saw the school join Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust last year.
The improvements include:
· Four science classrooms and prep rooms transformed
· Updated food technology classroom
· Refurbishment of the PE changing rooms
· Refit of kitchen and servery
· Big electrical upgrade including a new fire alarm system
The works follow the refurbishment of reception, music room, library and other areas last year.
Principal Emma Ricketts was pleased to see the works starting.
“Students and staff have already seen major improvements since the academy joined the trust last year but the latest works will transform other areas,” Mrs Ricketts said.
“We have been planning the works for some time and disruption will be kept to a minimum.
“The aim is to have everything completed in time for the start of the new academic year in September.”
Chief Executive Officer at Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust Martin Brown joined Mrs Ricketts at the start of the works.
He said: “I’m delighted to see this investment as we continue to transform the teaching and learning environment.
“When we first visited, it was clear the academy was in desperate need of significant capital expenditure.
“This latest programme of works will ensure we have a school and facilities of which staff and students can be proud.
“It is part of our overall transformation of the school under Mrs Ricketts. We are determined to continue to drive standards upwards.”
The works are being undertaken by Cube3.