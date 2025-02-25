Academy's refurbishment programme

Major refurbishment works to provide vastly improved facilities and state-of-the-art classrooms at Kirton Academy have begun.

The significant investment comes as part of the agreement which saw the school join Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust last year.

The improvements include:

· Four science classrooms and prep rooms transformed

Principal Emma Ricketts and Trust CEO Martin Brown inside one of the four, tired science classrooms that is to have an overhaul.

· Updated food technology classroom

· Refurbishment of the PE changing rooms

· Refit of kitchen and servery

· Big electrical upgrade including a new fire alarm system

A science classroom that will be transformed.

The works follow the refurbishment of reception, music room, library and other areas last year.

Principal Emma Ricketts was pleased to see the works starting.

“Students and staff have already seen major improvements since the academy joined the trust last year but the latest works will transform other areas,” Mrs Ricketts said.

“We have been planning the works for some time and disruption will be kept to a minimum.

1) Lincolnshire Gateway Trust Academies’ Chief Executive Officer Martin Brown and Kirton Academy Principal Emma Ricketts at the start of the major refurbishment programme.

“The aim is to have everything completed in time for the start of the new academic year in September.”

Chief Executive Officer at Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust Martin Brown joined Mrs Ricketts at the start of the works.

He said: “I’m delighted to see this investment as we continue to transform the teaching and learning environment.

“When we first visited, it was clear the academy was in desperate need of significant capital expenditure.

“This latest programme of works will ensure we have a school and facilities of which staff and students can be proud.

“It is part of our overall transformation of the school under Mrs Ricketts. We are determined to continue to drive standards upwards.”

The works are being undertaken by Cube3.