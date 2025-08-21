Academy's transformation continues

It has recorded a 13 per cent increase in outcomes compared to 12 months ago with students improving by an average half a grade.

There were 34 passes at grade seven to nine and there were 30 per cent Level Two Distinctions star, the highest grade possible in vocational studies.

Principal at the Kirton in Lindsey school Emma Ricketts said all the year group had achieved at least one GCSE.

"I’m pleased with the results,” she said.

“The school’s been through a huge amount of change over the last 18 months and the improved outcomes evidence that what we are doing is working.

“There are some fantastic individual performances and the year group put in a huge amount of effort.

"We have improved resources and focused on behaviour and attendance, including an after-school bus for students and holiday time interventions. This has all been putting students at the heart of everything.

“I would like to thank my hard-working staff for their support of the children.”

Among those celebrating their success was Ellie May Carter (16) who scored a nine in art. A stunning silk painting adorns the school boardroom and Ellie plans to donate it to her local church All Saints of Laughton.

She will be taking up an apprenticeship at Sheffield Floristry School. She is currently working at Blush the Florist in Gainsborough.

Ellie also gained two sixes. and fives in triple science. She was praised for overcoming her dyslexia condition.

"It just goes to show it doesn't matter if you have dyslexia. It does not define you. With it comes a gift. I don't let it hold me back. It makes you have qualities. It builds your character. It doesn't stop you achieving your goals," said Ellie.

"I am pleased to see the school has turned a new leaf. It has become better."

Ellie said she will reward herself with a trip to Meadowhall shopping centre at Sheffield.

The highest performing student was Oliver Barratt (16) who achieved a Level 2 Distinction star, 2 grade 8s and 4 grade 7s.

He is going on to study A levels at John Leggott Sixth Form College.

Oliver and his parents could not thank Kirton Academy enough for everything the academy has done to support Oliver in achieving the amazing results.

Poppy Anderton (16) gained an eight in English literature, with French, Geography and English language at grade seven and three subjects at grade six.

She said the secret of her success was sacrificing her gymnastics hobby for several months and taking part in the planned revision at the school during breaks and after school.

She will be going on to John Leggott Sixth Form College in Scunthorpe to study law and politics and English.

"They gave me a lot of help at school and supported me studying after school and in break times. Now that it's over I can get back to coaching gymnastics. But that's after a nice fish and chip buttie from Middies in Gainsborough," she said.

Declan Scott (16), passed all seven of his GCSEs and aims to join John Leggott Sixth Form in Scunthorpe to study electronics.

"I did a lot of revision and stayed after school. There wasn't much leisure time. Hopefully there will be a nice surprise when I get home," he said.

Ella Caldwell (16) passed six exams and gained a seven in art and design.

"There was lots of revision time and not much social time," she said, as she plans to join North Lindsey College, in Scunthorpe to take an A-level in art and design with the ambition of becoming an interior designer.

Riinkal Bibraa (17) passed all seven of her GCSEs with a double five in her sciences. She will now attend John Leggott Sixth Form College in Scunthorpe and pursue her interest in the stock market.

"The school helped me a lot because I joined late in January. I had to work hard as English is my fourth language after Hindi, Punjabi and Sanskrit," she said. She was delighted with her reward of a Samsung S9 tablet to help with her studies.

Brooke Lewin (16) said: "All the staff were very supportive during the preparation for the exams. I got seven out of seven passes."

She plans to study geography at John Leggott Sixth Form College in Scunthorpe with the aim of becoming an urban planner.

She will celebrate with "lots of food and cake," she said.

