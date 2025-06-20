Academy's Ukraine partnership

Louth Academy has been named as one of 100 schools nationwide to participate in an initiative supporting the UK’s efforts to forge greater ties with Ukraine.

Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer congratulated the academy on becoming part of the British Council’s schools’ programme.

Louth Academy has been paired with a school in Ukraine and the ambition is both sets of students will benefit by sharing knowledge, culture andexperiences.

Principal, Joe Hermiston, was delighted to be selected after the school beat competition to be involved from others.

Principal Joe Hermiston with the letter from Sir Kier Starmer and chair of the board of Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust Philip Bond (left) and its Chief Executive Officer Martin Brown.

He thanked Assistant Curriculum Leader for Geography Richard Coles for organising its submission to the British Council.

“A lot of our children may never have left Lincolnshire, let alone collaborate internationally with others from another country. It will give them a different, wider world perspective,” said Mr Hermiston.

“For those in Ukraine, this is a small gesture but, in taking part, we are showing our solidarity and lending our support.

“It is hard enough running a school in peace, let alone having the additional difficulties they must face.”

Vice Chair of Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust and Louth governor, Jane Aukett, with the letter from the Prime Minister flanked by Principal Joe Hermiston and English teacher Chloe Barker, who will be making a trip to Poland.

He said 30 Year 9 students will take part.

“The focus is on literacy and reading for pleasure and the programme will be led by English teacher Chloe Barker, who is passionate about her subject.”

The British Council is funding a three-day trip by her to Krakow in Poland during September where she will meet her Ukrainian equivalent.

Mr Coles said: “It’s a chance to make virtual friends. Kids there are growing up just like ours but under a massive shadow.

“There is all sorts of potential after the six-month project ends. We hope relationships will last beyond it.

“It is a little thing that could have a big impact.”

Ms Barker said: “I think the partnership will be really rewarding for all involved.

“Having spent my entire teaching career at Louth, I am excited to collaborate internationally to see how their approaches to reading and literacy compare.”

Mr Hermiston has written to his counterpart in Ukraine. The partnership, he said, represented “a powerful opportunity to build meaningful connections between our students, staff, and communities”.

“We are particularly inspired by the strength, determination, and commitment your school continues to show in the face of significant challenges.

“Please know that the Louth Academy community stands alongside you in admiration and friendship.

“We look forward to the journey ahead — one of shared learning, support, and growth — and we are excited to see what our schools can achieve together.”

In a letter to the academy, Mr Starmer thanked it for supporting the schools programme under the UK’s 100-year partnership with Ukraine.

“This historic partnership, which I was proud to sign in Kyiv earlier this year together with President Zelenskyy, is a statement of our unshakeable commitment to Ukraine,” Mr Starmer wrote.

“We have all been outraged by what the Ukrainian people have endured, moved by their bravery, and determined to help in any way we can.

“The schools’ programme is part of this, as a clear illustration of the deep bonds between our two countries.

“Thousands of school children across the UK and Ukraine have applied to take part, and 100 schools are now being paired.

“By building links in this way, I believe we can help children on both sides expand their horizons, build their confidence, and form friendships that could last a lifetime.”

He thanked Louth Academy, parents and children for taking part.

It is not the first time the school has supported young Ukrainians.

Two refugees attend after escaping the war with their families. Both settled in quickly, supported by staff and students, and are now fluent in English.