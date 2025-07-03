Access Creative College Lincoln team up with Zest Theatre for exciting calendar of summer events

Access Creative College and Zest Theatre have teamed up to bring an incredible series of creative events and workshops to Lincoln’s City Square, starting on 18th July. Young creatives aged 11-18 can enjoy a range of free workshops in music, games and media over six weeks, as well as opening and closing ceremonies taking place on 18th July and 29th August respectively.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events are being staged as part of Zest Theatre’s successful ‘The Zone’ initiative, designed to connect young people in a space where they can create freely and be themselves. Other free activities and performances will include DJing, parkour, street art, silent discos and a cosy book corner.

The Zone was developed following engagement with 1500 local young people that highlighted a need for safe, welcoming and inspiring places to spend time. The initiative ran for the first time in 2024, and has been expanded this year with a plan to take the events to other towns across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Access Creative College is all about empowering young people to express themselves, build confidence and develop real-world creative skills — so partnering with Zest Theatre for The Zone is a perfect fit. This initiative gives local young people an inspiring place to try something new, make friends and discover what they love. We’re proud to bring our workshops in games design and photography to the heart of Lincoln, and we can’t wait to see what these young creatives achieve this summer.” - Dan Swinburne, Head of Campus, Access Creative College Lincoln.

Graphic with the dates of Zest Theatre and Access Creative College's Summer workshops

Access Creative College will host a workshop every Wednesday from their stand in The Zone during the event’s run. The full schedule can be seen below:

Launch Gig - Music Performance Year 2

Friday July 18th - 4pm - 5pm

Film, Videography and Photography/Games Workshops

Wednesday 23rd July 12pm - 2pm

Film, Videography and Photography/Games Workshops

Wednesday 6th August 12pm - 2pm

Film, Videography and Photography/Games Workshops

Wednesday 20th August 12pm - 2pm

Closing Gig - Performance Year 1

Friday August 29th 4pm - 5pm

The Zone is open to all young people aged 11–18 from 18 July to 29 August 2025, Tuesday to Saturday, 11am–5pm in City Square, Lincoln. All activities are free, but under-18s must register in advance at getinthezone.uk. And for more on Access Creative College, visit their website.