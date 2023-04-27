Air Cadet Joe takes to the skies with scholarship

A Sleaford Air Cadet has been given wings having completed a rare, and much sought, after flying scholarship.

Flight Sergeant Joe Bennett of 2160 Sleaford Sqn.

Flight Sergeant Joe Bennett of 2160 Sleaford Squadron, arrived at the absolute pinnacle of his Air Cadet career by being awarded an Air Cadet Pilot Scholarship.

Firstly cadets have to be suitably qualified, complete an application, and then be selected onto the exclusive course before actually getting trained to fly – one of a rare few each year.

FS Bennet said: “I did my ACPS course at Tayside aviation in Dundee, with my flying instructor Josh Why.

"I started my course on March 6, which was my 19th birthday, and finished it on March 15. I got 12 hours of flying training, which consisted of 11 hours 40 minutes of dual flying and then 20 minutes for my solo.”

The young cadet was shown how to fly the Aquila A211 light aircraft.

He recalls: “I had a lot of fun meeting other members of the course and learned how to fly properly. Going solo was just awesome!”

He was also keen to encourage others to try and follow in his footsteps: “I would highly recommend applying for next year’s course as it truly is a great experience.”

Last week was FS Bennett’s last parade night with Sleaford Squadron, as he is currently studying aerospace engineering at the University of Liverpool and has also joined the Liverpool University Air Squadron.

During the final parade of the evening FS Bennet was presented with gifts including his cadet CV and a framed photographic record of his cadet achievements.

Commanding Officer of the Sleaford Air Training Corps, Flt Lt Karen Turner said: “We are sorry to see FS Bennett leaving us, he has been such a stalwart of the squadron.

"He has been a constant inspiration to his fellow Non-Commissioned Officers and the unit’s junior cadets.

"I am glad he was able to crown his Air Cadet career with the ACPS course and wish him every success both at university, and in his future career.”