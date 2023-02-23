There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy...including the retelling of Hamlet for the younger generation!

The cast of Hamlet.

One of Shakespeare’s most well-known tragedies, Hamlet, will be performed in schools across Lincolnshire in partnership with Lincolnshire One Venues and Lincoln Performing Arts Centre as part of a six-week schools tour across England.

Directed by Jude Christian, this version has been adapted for audiences aged eight to 12 years olds, and next week from February 27 to March 3, the production will be seen by pupils at Spilsby Academy Primary School, as well as Carlton Road Academy in Boston, Beacon Primary Academy and Skegness Academy in Skegness, as well as schools in Lincoln, Cleethorpes, and Grimsby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reaching over 8,000 young people in total, the production will visit pupils as part of a six week tour into school halls across England, visiting seven areas including Thurrock, Knowsley, Tameside, Blackpool, Blackburn, and Havering as well as Lincolnshire.

The tour aims to introduce children to theatre in this youngster-friendly adapted retelling of Hamlet, and will include workshops, teacher training and resources for teachers to explore creative learning approaches to the world of Shakespeare as part of the curriculum. Last year, Hamlet was watched by over 7,300 pupils from 50 schools across England.

Director Ellie Hurt said: "I'm so excited to bring back Tinuke Craig's reimagining of Hamlet for young audiences. To be able to take it from the National Theatre stage and into schools across the country means this show will not only be some of our audience's first experience of Shakespeare, but also of live theatre.

"Along with a brilliant cast, creative and production team who have crafted this exciting, engaging and inclusive show, we hope to inspire younger audiences to explore the limitless possibilities in Shakespeare and theatre."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about last year’s touring production, a teacher described the performance as a “brilliant way of introducing Shakespeare to young people; making the plays accessible and enjoyable and boosting the confidence of young people”.

Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre said, “Our first experiences of live theatre can open a whole new world of discovery and opportunities, and so we are delighted to bring Jude Christian’s exciting adaptation of Hamlet for young audiences back to the National Theatre and on tour to schools across the country.

"By transforming school halls with this production, we hope to introduce new young audiences to Shakespeare and theatre, and support teachers to ensure drama and creativity continues to be a key part of learning in primary schools”.