Alford school seeks permission for re-roofing and repairs to listed building

By James Turner
Published 30th Jan 2025, 14:54 BST
The roof of the Old School House. Photo: ELDC/QEGSThe roof of the Old School House. Photo: ELDC/QEGS
The roof of the Old School House. Photo: ELDC/QEGS
A secondary school in Alford has applied for planning permission to carry out re-roofing and other repairs to one of the listed buildings on its site.

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School (QEGS) Alford has submitted an application to East Lindsey District Council to carry out work to its Old School House, which serves as the school’s administration block.

The bellcote structure on top of the building will also be repaired due to its deteriorating condition, but the school insists this will be done in a sympathetic manner without affecting the building’s historical and architectural character.

“The proposals are to carry out re-roofing and repairs to the bellcote,” a design and access statement issued by the Station Road school stated. “The proposed works will not have any impact on the access to the building.”

It added: “The re-roofing of the Old School House will re-use the existing tiles where possible. Where new tiles are required, these will match the size and colour of the existing. The diamond pattern incorporating fishtail tiles will be fully reinstated.”

The school has previously been granted planning permission for various projects. This includes the building of a sports centre with a sports hall, swimming pool, two squash courts, and changing facilities, as well as the extension and alteration of an existing school building to provide additional classrooms.

