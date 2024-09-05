Alvey School community build superb shelter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over the school holidays, exciting developments were taking place in the Alvey's forest area.

The William Alvey school has had a brand-new forest shelter built, complete with a bird hide. This was made possible due to all the local communties blue Tesco tokens votes, which helped the school to secure a grant of £1,500 from their 'Stronger Starts' campaign. In addition to this, an additional £1,500 was donated by the Alvey's fantastic PTA, raised by discos, chocolate Bingo and many other exciting events.

The community involvement didn't stop there: James from D Hatcher and Sons volunteered to prepare the ground, even bringing his own digger! Following this, Smith’s Sectional buildings did a superb job constructing the building. A school Teaching Assistant Mrs Kay Sweeney, and Sam from Hill Holt Wood also helped to rearrange and tidy up the forest area, ready for lots of outdoor learning this acadmeic year.

Assistant Headteacher Mrs Sian Lee, who led the project, commented, “I am thrilled that we are continuing to develop the forest area so that the children can use the amazing outdoor space we have all year. It was a privilege to be involved in the project and work with so many people and businesses in the local community. It really was a brilliant effort to create the fantastic space we now have. I hope to see the children enjoying it for years to come and I know it will support their learning in so many ways.”