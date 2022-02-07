Ancaster pupils give support to Eden Project-inspired community orchard scheme

Members of the School Council from Key Stage Two at Ancaster CofE Primary School, helping create the community orchard.

Members of the School Council from Key Stage Two spent part of last Monday helping the parish council plant trees for the scheme.

The idea for the project – which is taking shape behind the cemetery – came from a Rick Stein TV programme; in this, the celebrity chef visited the Eden Project, in Cornwall, and was shown the heritage orchard planted there featuring more than 300 fruit trees of old Cornish varieties.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ancaster orchard aims to bring benefits to the environment and the community, such as improved biodiversity and wellbeing, but also help conserve heritage varieties.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-220127-151919001

It has been supported by a £500 grant from Coun Rosemary Kabbery-Brown, of South Kesteven District Council, through the Ward Member Grant Scheme and another £500 sum from Lincolnshire County Council’s Community Wildlife Grant Scheme.