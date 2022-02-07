Ancaster pupils give support to Eden Project-inspired community orchard scheme

Youngsters from Ancaster CofE Primary School have been lending a hand (and an arm – maybe a pair of them, in fact, with a spade in between) to help create a community orchard.

Monday, 7th February 2022
Members of the School Council from Key Stage Two at Ancaster CofE Primary School, helping create the community orchard.

Members of the School Council from Key Stage Two spent part of last Monday helping the parish council plant trees for the scheme.

The idea for the project – which is taking shape behind the cemetery – came from a Rick Stein TV programme; in this, the celebrity chef visited the Eden Project, in Cornwall, and was shown the heritage orchard planted there featuring more than 300 fruit trees of old Cornish varieties.

The Ancaster orchard aims to bring benefits to the environment and the community, such as improved biodiversity and wellbeing, but also help conserve heritage varieties.

It has been supported by a £500 grant from Coun Rosemary Kabbery-Brown, of South Kesteven District Council, through the Ward Member Grant Scheme and another £500 sum from Lincolnshire County Council’s Community Wildlife Grant Scheme.

A school spokesman said: “We loved being involved and learning how to plant and protect the trees, as well as hearing how long the project will take until we’ll have the opportunity to pick the fruit to benefit the community.”

