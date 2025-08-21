Another record-breaking year for GCSE results at Louth Academy

East Lindsey’s top performing Progress 8 school in Government league tables last year has seen students and staff raise the bar again.

Principal Joe Hermiston said the academy has recorded a 19% increase in the number of top grade 9s awarded, a clear sign of the academy’s continued commitment to academic excellence.

There were significant improvements across the board:

An 11% rise in the number of students achieving grade 4 or above in Maths

A 10.6% increase in grade 4 or above in English Literature

A 10.4% improvement in students passing both English and Maths

A 7.2% improvement in disadvantaged students passing both English and Maths

Mr Hermiston praised the efforts of the entire school community.

“I am extremely proud to see Louth Academy and its students go from strength to strength,” he said.

“After achieving the best results in the local area last year, it’s always a challenge to keep improving – but our students, staff, and parents have once again risen to that challenge and surpassed expectations.”

Other subjects continued to shine, with:

• 100% pass rate in Physics

• Over 97% pass rate in both Biology and Chemistry

• 90% pass rate in Religious Education

Among the many success stories, students Theo Dodds and Zenith Jiang stood out with a remarkable achievement of eight grade 9s each. Zenith also achieved a level 7 in further Maths an aspirational qualification the Academy already has record numbers signed up for next year.

They are both heading to Franklin Sixth Form College to study Biology with Theo also studying PE and Psychology and Zenith opting for Chemistry and Maths.

Theo said: “Honestly, I’m just proud of myself. I didn’t think I could even scrape close to the dream that I set for myself in Year 10, but I feel fulfilled.

The final year at Louth was a big push, but Year 11 felt like a home victory lap. The teachers pushed me to a point where I couldn’t have done it without them and it really allowed me to excel to things beyond my imagination. I am so grateful to them.”

Zenith said: “I was really surprised with results but I was quite happy with them! I felt like the final year at Louth was really good, the year group came together as a community and all of our teachers were so helpful along the way.”

Mr Hermiston said: “These outcomes reflect the academy’s clear focus on high standards, strong teaching, and a supportive learning environment.

“With another outstanding year behind us, the academy continues to set the benchmark for secondary education in the region.”

1 . Contributed Isla Brown hugs in relief after opening her results. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Ella Smith celebrates results with family. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Theo Dodds celebrates amazing results. Photo: Submitted