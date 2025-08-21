'Another year of exceptional GCSE achievements' at Boston High School

Boston High School says it is celebrating ‘another year of exceptional GCSE achievements’, following the release of this year’s results.

Pupils have continued to perform at a high level across all subject areas, it says.

“This year’s results reflect both the dedication of our students and the commitment of our staff, with outcomes in line with, and in many areas exceeding, the strong standards of previous years,” a spokesman for the school said. “We are delighted to report that 97 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above in both English and Mathematics, with 77 per cent securing a grade 5 or above in these core subjects – a testament to our sustained focus on academic excellence.

“We are particularly pleased with the continued strength in the sciences, where students taking separate sciences have once again achieved outstanding results. Additionally, the percentage of students attaining five strong passes (including English and mathematics) has increased, marking a significant improvement on previous performance.”

Boston High School. Library image

The school said 50 per cent or more of all grades awarded were grade 6 or above in the following subjects: business studies, English literature, history, religious studies, French, chemistry, art, physics, design and technology, music, photography, biology, food and nutrition, and Spanish.

Meanwhile, 40 per cent of all grades awarded were at 7 or above in the following subjects: music, art, photography, and food and nutrition.

Headteacher Andrew Fulbrook said: “We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements. These results reflect their hard work, resilience, and commitment, supported by our dedicated staff and the wider school community.

“We look forward to seeing our students take the next steps in their educational journey with confidence and ambition.”

A number of pupils were recognised by the school for ‘outstanding’ achievements: Vanessa (number of GCSEs – 12, average grade – 9); Emaan (11, 8); Mariam (11, 8); Jaina (11, 8), Maira (12, 8), Emily (11, 8), Eshal (11, 8), Nina (11, 8), Olivia (12, 7), Banafsha (11, 8), Bia (11, 8), Maria (11, 8), and Raheen (10, 8).