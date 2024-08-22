'Another year of remarkable GCSE results' - Boston Grammar School pupils and staff congratulated

By David Seymour
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 14:31 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 14:37 BST
The headteacher at Boston Grammar School has congratulated pupils and staff for ‘another year of remarkable GCSE results’.

In a statement released today (Thursday, August 22), John McHenry said: “After the recent outstanding performance at A-level, the diligence of students and staff at Boston Grammar School has delivered further success, in terms of impressive GCSE results.

“Parental support has also been massively important in students’ successes and everyone’s hard work is greatly appreciated. Students and their teachers have worked conscientiously throughout the last two years, demonstrating determination and perseverance.

“All of our students’ achievements deserve to be admired and celebrated. What matters most is that they take every opportunity and strive to fulfil their potential, whilst we teach and support them.

“Students face many pressures and the anxiety caused by examinations should not be overlooked.

“They should be commended for the way that they have conducted themselves throughout their time at BGS.”

Mr McHenry went on to reference ‘superb’ performances from: Raja Balben, Aston Beagles, Paul Bullamore, Kristofers Bumeisters, Alfie Doughty, Jack Emery, Kacper Frankowski, Zaid Gatta, Ryan Murray, Mahd Murtaza, Nehan Naeem, Callum Newby, Tudor Obreja, Kaius Rakauskas, Vasanthan Sarvananthan, Syed Shahbaz, Cezar Stamate and Dawid Scymiczek.

“Our congratulations go to all students, parents and staff who worked so hard to make these impressive successes possible!” he concluded.

Pictured (from left) Lawrence Hinds, Frank Kenning, and Alfie Doughty.

Pictured (from left) Lawrence Hinds, Frank Kenning, and Alfie Doughty. Photo: Mick Fox

Pictured (from left) Kacper Frankowski, Tyler Jay Rock, Josh Fisher, Korey Court, and Jack Nixon.

Pictured (from left) Kacper Frankowski, Tyler Jay Rock, Josh Fisher, Korey Court, and Jack Nixon. Photo: Mick Fox

Ernest Skarzinskij (left) and Dima Litins.

Ernest Skarzinskij (left) and Dima Litins. Photo: Mick Fox

Deimante Kurpyte, with mum Rasa Kurpiene.

Deimante Kurpyte, with mum Rasa Kurpiene. Photo: Mick Fox

